Lo Jelks Death Reason: Atlanta's First Black TV Reporter Dead At 83:- A very well-known Lo Jelks has passed away recently. He was a former WSB-TV journalist and Atlanta's first Black TV reporter. He took his last breath on Saturday at the age of 83.

Who Was Lo Jelks?

Lo Jelks was a former WSB-TV reporter and Atlanta's first Black TV journalist. In 1967 he entered WSB-TV and he started in St. Petersburg, Florida, where he grew up. In 1955, he ran a weekly music show on a local radio station as a high school student. He comprehended the value of his position. He reached work before other journalists to read the newspapers to familiarize himself with the day's top stories. Jelks toured other municipalities with mass transit systems for reports on Atlanta's plans.

How Did Le Jelks Die?

Former WSB-TV reporter Lo Jelks took his last breath at the age of 83 on Saturday, 25 February 2023. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

Lo Jelks was born in St. Petersburg, Fla. He got his start in radio and ran a weekly music radio show as a high school student in 1955. He completed his graduation from Clark College in 1961 and was the operations manager at WIGO-AM, an R&B station in Atlanta when he got the call from WSB-TV.