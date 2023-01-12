Logan Holgate Death Reason? Salford Red Devils Rugby Player Passed Away, Obituary

There is another tragic news that has come to the Internet after several tributes are pouring after the tragic death of Logan Holgate who died at the age of 18. He was believed to be the ‘Star of the Future’. According to the sources, Logan Holgate was the young rugby player for the Salford Red Devils who has gone from this world too soon. He was on the under-18s pathway at the Salford rugby league club and selected for the England Community Lions under the-19 last year. Since the news of his death was confirmed, it shocked his loved ones after which, here are lots of condolences and tributes on social media. If you want to know the reason behind Logan’s unfortunate’s passing, keep reading this article.

At the time of Logan Holgate’s death, he was 18 years old from Cumbria and had been playing rugby games for Whitheaven-based Hensingham ARLC alongside the Salford Red Devils pathway. As per the latest updates, Logan died on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The news of his death was confirmed by Rugby Football League (RFL). Along with this, a post was made on Twitter by the spokesperson for Salford Red Devils,” Everyone at Salford Red Devils is saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Logan Holgate. Logan played for our U18s pathway alongside @hensingham_arl and was set to move up to the reserve team this season. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at such a sad time”.

What Was Logan Holgate Cause Of Death?

Since the news of Logan’s passing was confirmed, many people are trying to collect information related to his sudden passing but unfortunately, there is no updates yet. Neither the Holgate family nor any of his friends shared any updates related to the cause of his death. Maybe, the autopsy report of Logan is yet to be out. Logan first captured the attention in 2021 and made his debut for the Under 16s in a victory over Wales at Colwyn Bay.

Because of his excellent performance in matches, he gained a massive fan following in his entire team and school. Unfortunately, it is hard to believe that Logan Holgate is no more between us. His entire family is going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved son. He was a wonderful player and also a beautiful kid of the family. Well, the family didn’t share the obituary and funeral details yet.