Lolo Accident: 2 People Dead After Crash on Highway 93 CCTV Video Footage

1 day ago
by Ricky Maurya

Two people lost their lives in a car crash south of Lolo last night. It was a head-on crash on US Highway 93 near Lolo. There were a lot of things going on at the time, like wet roads, driving too fast, and being under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Two 17-year-olds and one 49-year-old died in the crash. It happened on Tuesday night near Lolo. Let’s continue to read the article to know what factors are included in the occurrence of this horrible incident and collect every bit of information. So, it is carefully.

Lolo Accident

According to Montana Highway Patrol, wet roads, operating under the influence, and speeding contributed to a two-car accident that killed a 40-year-old male and his 17-year-old female passenger last night. The accident occurred at 11:30 P.M. on U. S. Highway 93, southbound, according to the highway patrol’s fatal crash report. The male driver was traveling south on the highway, while the female passenger was traveling north on the highway. Swipe down and go below to get any information related to the victims who are included in this accident. This article also delves into the information related to action which is taken on the incident after the news reached the police station.

2 People Dead After Crash on Highway 93

The incident occurred near mile marker 80, south of Lolo, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP). It was reported that a seventeen-year-old female was traveling northbound toward Lolo when a forty-year-old male driving southbound crossed into her lane, resulting in a collision between the two vehicles. Emergency services were called to the scene, however, both individuals were pronounced dead upon arrival. It is believed that the female driver had swerved into the path of the oncoming traffic, resulting in a head-on collision with the seventeen-year-old’s vehicle. Keep reading the entire article for not to miss a single piece of information related to this incident. So, with the article till the very end of it.

Missouri Highway Patrol has determined that the collision, which occurred in Florence, Montana, was the result of a combination of factors, including alcohol, drugs, and speeding. The driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 17-year-old girl from Missoula, were pronounced dead at the scene. There is not any disclosure of the identity of the victim and police are still investigating to find the real cause of this incident to solve this case. Stay tuned to our site for further news updates.

