LOR vs CCS Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup San Lorenzo vs Central Cordoba de Santiago Argentinian League

There is a piece of news coming forward that the Argentinian League is going to play thier next football match and this match is fixed to be played between two teams San Lorenzo (LOR) and another team Central Cordoba de Santiago (CCS). This upcoming football match will begin play at 01:30 am pm on Tuesday 13 June 2023 and this football match is going to take place at Estadio Pedro Bidegain Stadium. Both teams contain a large number of fans from around the world who are so much excited to explore this match and curious to know about this football match. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

This upcoming football match is the fourth head-to-head match of both teams and it is said that it will be a banging match. Both teams gave thier best and played well in thier previous matches of this tournament. Many fans and people enjoyed the last matches of this tournament and now showing their excitement to enjoy this upcoming match. Both teams have strong players in thier teams and they will give thier best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy this upcoming football match.

LOR vs CCS (San Lorenzo vs Central Cordoba de Santiago) Match Details

Match: San Lorenzo vs Central Cordoba de Santiago

Tournament: Argentinian League

Date: Tuesday, 13th June 2023

Time: 01:30 am

Venue: Estadio Pedro Bidegain

LOR vs CCS (San Lorenzo vs Central Cordoba de Santiago) Starting 11

San Lorenzo (LOR) Possible Starting 11 1. Facundo Altamirano, 2. Gaston Hernandez, 3. Federico Gattoni, 4. Rafael Perez, 5. Gaston Campi, 6. Ezequiel Cerutti, 7. Agustin Giay, 8. Nahuel Barrios, 9. Agustin Martegani, 10. Andres Vombergar, 11. Adam Bareiro

Central Cordoba de Santiago (CCS) Possible Starting 11 1. Marcos Ledesma, 2. Fabio Pereyra, 3. Marcelo Benitez, 4. Brian Blasi, 5. Gonzalo Goni, 6. Leandro Maciel, 7. Jesus Soraire, 8. Cristian Torres, 9. Mauro Pitton, 10. Ciro Rius, 11. Lucas Gamba