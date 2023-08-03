LOR vs SAPL Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Lineup San Lorenzo Vs Sao Paulo Copa Sudamericana

Here we are sharing a piece of big and shocking news with you that one of the best and most amazing Copa Sudamericana leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This upcoming match is going to be played between San Lorenzo Vs Sao Paulo. Both teams are very famous as they always give their best to win the match. Both teams have been searching for the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the LOR vs SAPL match and we will share it with you in this article.

Now all the fans are very excited about the match and this match is going to be played between entertaining and interesting. Now fan’s wait is going to be over super soon as only a few waits left for the match. The Copa Sudamericana will see San Lorenzo facing off against Sao Paulo. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean. Fans must be very curious to know about the match details like a team, date, day, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the lineup of the match.

Match Details

Team: San Lorenzo (LOR) Vs Sao Paulo (SAPL)

Date:03 August 2023 (GMT)

Day: Thursday

Time:22:00 (GMT)

Venue:Estadio Pedro Bidegain

League:Copa Sudamericana

San Lorenzo Possible Playing 11:Augusto Batalla, Rafael Perez, Gaston Hernandez, Diego Calcaterra, Tomas Silva, Jeremias James, Ezequiel Herrera, Oscar Arias, Elian Irala, Alexies Sabella, Federico Girotti

Sao Paulo Possible Playing 11:Jandrei Chitolina Carniel, Nathan Gabriel De Souza Mendes, Rafinha, Robert Arboleda, Welington Santos, Joao Moreira, Diego Costa Barbosa, Rai Dos Reis Ramos, Gabriel Maioli Da Silva, Alexandre Pato, Erison Danilo De Souza

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players who are best and talented and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match is going to be played between San Lorenzo Vs Sao Paulo on 03 August 2023 (GMT) at 22:00 (GMT) from Estadio Pedro Bidegain. If we talk about the recent match result then the LOR team won 3 matches, lost 2 matches and on the other hand SAPL team won 2 matches and lost 1 match. The LOR team has more chances to win the match. Let's see which team will win the match.