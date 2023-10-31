Lorcan Doherty Cause of Death? Owner and CEO of The Suit Lounge Passed Away

Lorcan Doherty is a beloved and respected member of the wedding industry. He owned Suit Lounge, one of the most well-known venues in Derry / Londonderry, and not only was he a successful business owner but he was also a passionate supporter of the industry. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Doherty family as they grieve the loss of their loved one. Lorcan will be remembered for his contribution to the wedding industry, his commitment to helping people celebrate their love, and the positive effect he had on so many couples. Read on to find out more about Lorcan and his passing.