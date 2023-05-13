Lori Vallow Found Guilty Of Killing Her Kids, Husband’s Ex-Wife Explained

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about this case and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about this case. Cult mom Lori Vallow Daybell has been found guilty of murdering her two children and her husband’s first wife, and also of conspiracy in their deaths. After just seven hours of deliberations in an Idaho courtroom, the jury reached a verdict on Friday, May 12.

After a tense six-week trial, Vallow is also found guilty of multiple charges of fraud and grand larceny. She was seen smiling and chatting with her lawyer as the jury deliberated. However, after the verdict was read, defense attorneys hung their heads and the murderous woman appeared emotionless, the New York Post reported. Vallow, who killed her son Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan in September 2019, according to prosecutors, was described as someone who was motivated by “money, power and $ex”.

Lori Vallow Found Guilty Of Killing Her Kids

In June 2020, the remains of her children were discovered in shallow graves found at the property of her fifth husband and doomsday author Chad Daybell. The ‘doomsday’ mom has also been accused of conspiring with Chad to murder his ex-wife Tammy Daybell. He died at his home in Salem on October 19, 2019, and a few days after his funeral, Lori and Chad flew to Hawaii, where they lived for weeks and were married. In January 2020, the authorities tracked down the couple. Within days of Tammy’s funeral, the couple moved to Hawaii, where they were married and lived for several weeks before authorities tracked them down in January.

Telling jurors that the wannabe cultist mom repeatedly lied about Tilley and 'JJ"s whereabouts, Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood said he would wait for the court-set time to safely produce the children. Limit missed. The convict murdered her children to start a new life with Chad. Text messages between the couple that was read in the courtroom about their plan to "cause pain" to both the young children and her older son. "She wanted to be with Chad. They were obviously having an affair But there was no plan by Lori to kill her kids," defense attorney Jim Archibald told the court. Lori, who would be remanded to custody, has not been handed down the death penalty as new evidence found in the case was too late to be presented at the six-day trial and is currently awaiting her sentencing.