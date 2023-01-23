Los Angeles: Mass Shooting At Monterey Park Killed 10 People Explained!

On the day of “Year of the Rabbit”, Los Angeles city has been suffering from a shocking incident that took the lives of 10 people. According to the sources, a mass shooting occurred on January 21st, 2023 at California’s Monterey Park that left 10 individuals dead and many others injured. The event has sent shockwaves throughout the community. Now, the official are investigating the case and trying to know the motive behind this unfortunate incident. Since the incident took place, the deceased family have been going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family members.

Through this article, we will try to provide all the necessary details of the crime and who was reported behind this shooting. Let us tell you that the shooting occurred on Sunday at Monterey Park, the Asian American suburb of Los Angeles where the mass shooting left 10 people dead. On the day, almost 60,000 people of the city with red lanterns and banners of Chinese characters celebrating the Lunar New Year on the streets. The shooting took place around the dance hall and now, the area has been covered with yellow police tape and heavily armed policemen. Keep reading to know more details of the crime.

What Happened At Monterey Park?

Let us tell you the exact details of the incident that the mass shooting happened at Monterey Park in California, a city of almost 60,000 people which is located about 16 kilometers outside downtown Los Angeles and has a sizable Asian population. Along with this, the mass shooting took place on Saturday night at 10 PM, at Monterey Park where the Chinese Lunar New Year event was being hosted. Details told that thousands of people had visited the festival to enjoy with their family members.

Since the incident took place, many videos and photos have been shared on social media to show the serious situation of the area. Many people were also injured but the exact numbers have not been disclosed yet. A Twitter verified account as David Kime shared some videos and wrote,” There was a shooting in Monterey Park in California, killing 10 people. At least 9 more were injured. At the time, the neighborhood was celebrating Chinese New Year. According to police, the attacker is still at large, his motives are unknown”.

As per the reports, five women and five men have been reported dead at the spot by the gunman and wounding at least 10 others. Now, the sources are trying to collect more details related to the crime.