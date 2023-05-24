Losliya Mariyanesan Video Goes Viral on Scandal and Controversy Explained!

In this article, we are going to share a piece of news that has come out. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with the entire world get to know about the viral news. Everyone is looking for the video over the internet. The moment the video is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this case. People are continuously following the news updates to know all the details related to this case. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about her and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about her. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

Losliya Mariyanesan Video Goes Viral

Actress and television host Losliya Mariyanesan, better known as Losliya, is from Sri Lanka. She became well known after participating in the 2019 third season of “Bigg Boss Tamil” in Tamil. A private, intimate video of Losliya had reportedly gone viral online in the recent past, according to various media outlets. Losliya, a competitor on Big Boss Tamil3, was the topic of conversation due to an allegedly leaked video on the internet.

Losliya has been involved in a lot of scandals and controversies. When Losilya and Shivani Narayanan initially started posting films on their social media profiles to promote online gambling, there was a suspicion that her video has been leaked. Her interactions with other roommates and her friendship with fellow participant Kavin attracted much attention and increased her popularity. We have shared every single piece of information with you. So, stay tuned to Dekh news to know more updates related to this case.