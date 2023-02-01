Lou Campanelli Death Reason? Legendary JMU Coach Lou Campanelli Passed Away at 84

It is very hard to announce that American basketball coach Lou Campanelli has passed away recently at the age of 84. He was a legendary former James Medison men’s basketball coach who is no more between us and he took his last breath on Tuesday. It is very shocking and painful news for his family, friends and close ones and now they have been moruing his death on social media platforms. Now many people are very curious to know about his and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Lou Campanelli was an American basketball coach who served as head coach at James Madison University from 1972 to 1985 and at the University of California, Berkeley from 1986 to 1993. He was head coach at James Madison for 13 years where he guided the Dukes to a record of 238-118 and five NCAA Tournament arrivals. The Dukes played in the Virginia College Athletic Association among the Commonwealth’s small college programs during Campanelli’s first three seasons in Harrisonburg. He was a very talented and amazing person and he will be always missed by many people. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Lou Campanelli Death Reason?

As per the report, a very famous JMU Coach Lou Campanelli passed away at the age of 84. He took his last breath on 31 January 2023, Tuesday morning. His passing news has been confirmed by many social networking sites. Now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. But currently, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by his family and friends. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

His passing news has been confirmed by JMU. Lou Campanelli was born in Elizabeth, NJ on 10 August 1938 and he completed his graduation from college at Montclair State before joining the coaching profession, where he eventually became head coach at JMU. He is survived by his wife, Dawn and three kids Brooke, Racelle and Kyle.

He will be always missed by his friends and family. Since his passing news went out on social media uncounted reactions are hitting the headlines on the internet. Many people have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. May his soul rest in peace.