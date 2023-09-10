Louis Trichardt Accident: Six people killed, Others Injured in a Collision on the N1 North

There is shocking news coming forward related to a crash incident in which around six people passed away. Yes, you heard right a total of 6 people died in this accident and this incident happened in Limpopo. This incident is making headlines on the news channels and running in the trends of the internet sites. Lots of people are interested in knowing more about this terrible incident and asking on online platforms about the Louis Trichardt accident and more. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of detail and also talk about the deceased, so read it completely.

According to the reports, a truck collision occurred in Limpopo. It unfolded near the Witvlag bypass, close to Louis Trichardt in Limpopo. In this accident, a truck and a minibus taxi collided which resulted in a horrifying accident and six people died in this accident. Six people lost their lives in this accident and the deceased were identified as passengers and the minibus cab driver. This accident was a heart-wrenching event and there are some pictures of this incident were also shared on the internet which is running in the trends of the internet sites. Scroll down this article and continue your reading.

Louis Trichardt Accident

According to a spokesperson for traffic authorities, Tidimalo Chuene shared that there was a newborn, two women, and three men who died in this accident. This incident affected a section of the N1 road and the road has since been reopened for regular traffic flow. In this crash, a Toyota Quantum collided head-to-head which resulted in this accident. The driver of the truck was also injured seriously and the authorities suspected that driver fatigue may be the reason for this accident. There is an investigation was begun after this incident but the exact circumstances surrounding the collision have not been revealed yet.

Meanwhile, all the deceased belongs to a single family and lost thier life in this accident. On the other hand, the truck driver was driving his truck and he sustained some major injuries. Initially, police suggested that the brakes of the truck may have failed leading to this terrible accident. The investigation is ongoing by not many details have been shared yet. The pictures of this incident were shared on various social media pages in which both vehicles were damaged badly. The exact reason behind this accident is still unknown and we will update you soon. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to get more articles.