Louise Harrison Death Reason? George Harrison’s Sister Louise Harrison Passed Away

It is saddened to hear that the sister of George Harrison, Louise Harrison sadly passed away at the age of 91. George Harrison was the late Beatles’ lead guitarist who had appeared in several live shows and music shows. According to the sources, Louise took her last breath on January 30, 2023, and the news of her passing was confirmed by Marty Scott, a member of the Beatles. It is hard to believe that Louise Harrison has gone from this world leaving her family and friend devastated. Let’s find out what was the reason behind her sudden death and if she was suffering from any disease, what was that?

Let us tell you that Louise Harrison was the older sister of George Harrison MBE- the lead guitarist for The Beatles. Louise closed her eyes at her Florida home surrounded by her family member. Since the news of her passing was confirmed, many individuals and bandmates are paying tribute to her and giving deep condolences to her family who just broke after losing their beloved family member. Marty Scott took his Facebook page and wrote alongside a picture with her,” Louise Harrison passed away yesterday… It’s really hard for me to get words out at the moment, but Lou meant the world to me… Since the day I met her my life was changed forever”.

Louise Harrison Death Reason?

The post continued,” It was just a few weeks after George passed and it started a whirlwind of change in my entire world. She’s been my family now for over 20 years. It’s hard to explain our relationship but at times she was truly my sister, sometimes my grandmother, sometimes my child, and sometimes my best friend”.

She was born in Liverpool, England in 1932 but later moved to Canada with her entire family. Louise started to work as an airline stewardess before going back to her native house to work as a receptionist for a shipping company. Along with this, Louise also worked for a music publisher as part-time and also, for her brother’s band The Beatles.

Being George’s sister, Louise was an accomplished musician herself. Let us tell you that Louise released some of solo singles throughout the 1960s. Along with this, she also toured with her band Louise & The Lowbrows in the 1970s to 1980s. Unfortunately, the talented woman has gone from this world leaving her mates and family members devastated. Louise Harrison will be always remembered by everyone.