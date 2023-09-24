LSA vs DGI Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Lone Star Athletics vs Dallas Gaints Minor League Cricket T20

Minor League Cricket T20 is going to play thier next cricket match and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Lone Star Athletics (LSA) and another team Dallas Giants (DGI). This upcoming match will begin at 12:00 am on Monday 25 September 2023 and this cricket match is going to take place at Moosa Cricket Stadium, Texas. Both of the teams carry a large number of fans around the world and they are curious to know more about this cricket match. Let us know all the details about this cricket match such as previous gameplays, both teams, points table, and more.

If we talk about the points table in this League, Dallas Giants has faced two wins, two losses, or one draw. This team is currently ranked at the top of the points table and has given their best performance in thier previous matches. On the other hand, Lone Star Athletics has faced four wins, one loss, or one draw in thier last six matches in this league. This team is currently ranked in the 3rd of the points table and this team also played well. Both teams played well and received a good response from the fans and viewers.

LSA vs DGI (Lone Star Athletics vs Dallas Gaints) Match Details

Match: Lone Star Athletics vs Dallas Gaints (LSA vs DGI)

Tournament: Minor League Cricket T20

Date: Monday, 25th September 2023

Time: 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

LSA vs DGI Venue: Moosa Cricket Stadium, Texas

LSA vs DGI (Lone Star Athletics vs Dallas Gaints) Playing 11

Lone Star Athletics (LSA) Possible Playing 11 1.Shayan Jahangir(WK), 2. Milind Kumar, 3. Hiral Patel, 4. Arya Kannantha, 5. Ruvindu Gunasekara, 6. Nitish Kumar, 7. Sidhesh Pathare(WK)(C), 8. Shubham Ranjane, 9. Laksh Parikh, 10. Imran Khan-jnr, 11. Hamza Khalid

Dallas Gaints (DGI) Possible Playing 11 1.Smit Patel(WK), 2. Rameez Raja-I(WK), 3. Rehman Dar, 4. Sachin Asokan, 5. Udaybir Walia, 6. Aakarshit Gomel, 7. Harmeet Singh, 8. Jaskaran Singh, 9. Chaitanya Bishnoi, 10. Prasad Patil, 11. Siddantham Praneeth Raj

The pitch of the stadium is also balanced for both teams where the batters and bowlers both will perform thier best and receive a good response. There is no chance of rain and the weather is also clear on the match day. No one in the players had any injury before this cricket match. It is quite hard to predict which team will win in this upcoming match but it is confirmed that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles on exciting news topics.