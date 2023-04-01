LSG vs DC Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals

Hello all cricket lovers, here we are sharing exciting news for you that one of the best TATA IPL leagues is coming back with its two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals. As we all know that both teams are very famous and they have a massive fan following. Today both teams’ players are ready to give their best for winning the match. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the LKN vs DC match and we will share it with you in this article.

TATA IPL is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. Both teams have different gameplay and they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. If there is anyone who wants to see the match live then you can book the tickets from the websites. TATA IPL will see Lucknow Super Giants facing off against Delhi Capitals. If we talk about the weather of the match then there are 38% chance of rain during the game. Now all the cricket fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

LSG vs DC Live Score

Match Details

Team: Lucknow Super Giants (LKN) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)

Date: Saturday

Day: 1st April 2023

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India.

League: TATA IPL

Lucknow Super Giants (LKN) Possible Playing 11: 1. Lokesh Rahul(WK)(C), 2. Manan Vohra, 3. Deepak Hooda, 4. Nicholas Pooran, 5. Marcus Stoinis, 6. Krunal Pandya, 7. Daniel Sams, 8. Mark Wood, 9. Jaydev Unadkat, 10. Ravi Bishnoi, 11. Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Playing 11: 1. David Warner(C), 2. Prithvi Shaw, 3. Manish Pandey, 4. Sarfaraz Khan(WK), 5. Mitchell Marsh, 6. Rovman Powell/Abhishek Porel(WK), 7. Axar Patel, 8. Chetan Sakariya, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Khaleel Ahmed, 11. Anrich Nortje

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals on 1st April 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India. The LKN team won 2 matches and the DC team won 0 matches. As per the scoreboard, the LKN team has more chances to win the match.