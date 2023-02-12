Lualhati Bautista Death Reason: Filipina Novelist and Activist Dies At 77:- Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very well-known writer Lualhati Bautista has passed away at the age of 77. She was a Filipina writer, political critic and novelist. She is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath today. Since her demise news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked by her death. Now Bautista’s close ones have been grieving her death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Who Was Lualhati Bautista?

Lualhati Bautista was a very amazing woman who was a Filipino author, liberal activist, and political critic Lualhati Torres Bautista. She started her writing profession when Liwayway Magazine published “Katugong Damdamin”, her debut short story. She rose to a reputation as a writer for her brave investigation of Philippine women’s problems. Her novels Dekada ’70, Bata Bata Pa’no Ka Ginawa? and GAP, disclosed abuses and documented the women’s movement. She succeeded in the main prize at the 1980 Palanca Awards. She was a very kind lady who earned massive respect due to her best work and she will be always missed by many people. Scroll down to the next page for more updates.

Lualhati Bautista Death Reason

Lualhati Bautista Death Reason

Lualhati Bautista was a very well-known Filipino author who is no more among her close ones. She took her last breath at the age of 77 on Sunday, 12 February 2023. Lualhati's cousin Sonny Rose Samonte has announced her demise news on Facebook. Her cause of death has been not disclosed yet.

Lualhati Bautista was born on 2 December 1945, in Tondo, Manila, Philippines. She was a beloved daughter of Esteban Bautista and Gloria Torres. She completed her elementary education in 1958. She attended high school at Torres. At the Lyceum of the Philippines, she was a journalism pupil but she quit as she always wanted to be a writer. Many people expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.