Lucile Randon Death: World’s Oldest Known Person, Sister André Dies At 118:- It is saddened to announce the passing of the world’s oldest known person, who was a French nun, sadly passed away at the age of 118. Yes, the oldest French nun Lucile Randon died. According to the sources, Lucile Randon was better known as Sister Andre who lived 118 years and 340 days. Since April 19, 2022, she was the world’s oldest living person following the passing of Kane Tanaka. The oldest woman also survived the COVID-19 pandemic by testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 a month before her 117th birthday. Since the news of her passing was confirmed, many people are taking their social media handles to pay tributes and condolence to her family.

According to the sources, Sister Andree died in her sleep at her nursing home in Toulon, said David Tavella, a spokesperson on Tuesday. She was a Roman Catholic nun, having converted to Roman Catholicism as a young adult, and also worked as a governess, teacher, and missionary before retiring at the age of 75. She had been living in a nursing home in Toulon, France from 2009 until her last breath. Unfortunately, Sister Andree took her last breath in her sleep on January 17, 2023, in Toulon, France at the age of 118. Keep reading to know more about her.

Who Was Lucile Randon?

Born as Lucile Randon on February 11, 1904, in Ales, France to his father Paul Randon and Alphonsine Delphine Yeta Soutoul. According to the sources, her living siblings included three older brothers and a twin sister who identified as Lydie who died a year after they were born. At the age of 12, she became a governess to three children in Marseille. Later, she took more responsibility when she was hired by a prominent family at Versailles as both governess and teacher.

She grew up in a Protestant family and her father was a well-known pastor. Later, she converted to Catholicism at the age of 19. Randon also joined the Daughters of Charity in 1944. After ending of the World War II, Randon went on a mission to a hospital in Vichy, where she served orphans and elders.

A spokesperson told to the news agency," REST IN PEACE. The world's oldest known person, French nun Lucile Randon, also known as Sister Andre, has died aged 118 in her sleep at her nursing home in Toulon, France". Many people are mourning the passing of Lucile Randon. She will be always remembered for his kind and beautiful nature.