Lucille Ruibal’s Cause of Death? Lucille Ruibal, Prominent Latino Leader, killed in Murder-Suicide

In today’s article, we are going to share with you an incident which is attracting people’s attention as soon as it comes on the internet. Recent news has revealed that a woman named Lucille Ruibal became the victim of a terrible accident. Yes, you heard it right. After hearing about Lucille Ruibal’s accident, people are becoming curious to know what happened to her. What have been the consequences of the accident that happened to her? If you also want to know about the accident of Lucille Ruibal, then stay with us till the end of the article.

According to the information, it has been revealed that Lucille Ruibal was an ordinary woman living in Denver, Colorado. But an incident happened to her of which she was completely unaware. It is being told that the Northglenn Police Department received a worrying call on Saturday night in which it was told that Lucille Ruibal and an unnamed male had committed suicide. After this call, the police reach the 11700 block of Delaware Court at 9 o’clock to investigate this case. After which the police see Lucille Ruibal and an unnamed male lying dead on the ground.

Lucille Ruibal’s Cause of Death?

The police are continuing their investigation on the murder case and are trying to collect some evidence. Police have told the public that deceased Lucille Ruibal and the unnamed man were in a relationship. Lucille Ruibal’s death has shocked her family and the community. The news of Lucille Ruibal’s death was shared with great sadness by one of her family members, Lisa Ruibal Aguilera, in a post on her Facebook page. In which he wrote that Lucille Ruibal was the most beloved member of his family who is no more in this world.

Lucille Ruibal's family and the Denver, Colorado community are now demanding that she get justice. On the other hand, the police has started investigating what could have been the reason behind his murder. As far as the question of organizing Lucille Ruibal's funeral is concerned, her family has not yet shared any clear information about it, which indicates that Lucille Ruibal will soon overcome the grief of her death. It will take some time for his family.