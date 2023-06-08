Lucknow: Boy Rapes, Kills Minor Girl With Hammer, Hangs Body From Fan

A boy raped and killed a 14-year-old girl with a hammer in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar on Thursday. Before fleeing, the accused hung the victim’s body in her house. A boy raped and hammered a 14-year-old girl to death in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar on Thursday, police said. The news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

The cops said that the accused barged into the victim’s house in Takrohi between 1:00 and 1:30 pm on Thursday. He then sexually assaulted her and killed her with a hammer. Before fleeing the house, he hung her body from a fan in her room. The accused has been identified as Shahid, whose relationship with the victim, or the motive of murder has not been ascertained yet. The victim’s parents iron clothes for a living and had gone to their shop when the accused entered their house and committed the crime.

Boy Rapes, Kills Minor Girl With Hammer

The victim’s father said, “My wife reached back home and found Shahid standing on the verandah. When she tried to hold him, he pushed her and ran away.” Police suspect the girl died of a head injury. Her body has been sent for post-mortem, while the police are further investigating the case. The heinous crime has sparked outrage in the local community, demanding swift justice for the victim. The police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused. The news comes on a day when the nation is already reeling in shock from the Mira Road live-in partner murder case near Mumbai.

A 56-year-old man Manoj Sane was arrested on Wednesday for killing his 32-year-old live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya in the Mira Road area near Mumbai, chopping her body into more than 20 pieces using two cutters, boiling the parts in a pressure cooker in order to destroy evidence. Manoj Sane was arrested when he was just about to escape.