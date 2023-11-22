Lucknow: Senior UP cop’s Son, 10, Dies After Being Hit by Car While Skating, Caught on Camera

There is shocking news coming forward related to the death of a 10-year-old boy and he was the son of a senior police officer. He died while learning to skate with his coach in Lucknow and now the news of his demise is rapidly running on the top of the internet or social media pages. This news is creating a great buzz among the people and netizens who are showing their curiosity to know more about this tragic incident. Our sources have gained all the available details related to this incident and we will try to cover every single piece of information.

The deceased was identified as Namish and he was the son of the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shweta Srivastava. He was killed after being hit by a speeding car while learning to skate with his coach in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India. This accident incident took place on Tuesday 21 November 2023. In this incident, a 10-year-old boy Namish lost his life, and his passing is heartbreaking news for his family, friends, colleagues, community, and loved ones. There is a video also shared regarding this incident on the internet which is crossing a massive number of views. Several details are left to share related to this terrible accident, so swipe up.

Senior UP cop’s Son, 10, Dies After Being Hit by Car

After this incident, the authorities began an investigation and arrested two college students identified as Sarthak Singh, a BA LLB student from a private university, and his friend Devshree Verma, a BTech student. The vehicle which was involved in this accident was identified as SUV 700 and it was also recovered. Both of the accused are college students and they ran away from the incident scene after hitting the 10-year-old boy. Police identified the vehicle involved in the accident and traced its route with the help of CCTV cameras installed in the area and later both students were arrested from their respective homes.

Sarthak is 20 years old and Devashree is 22 years old and both are college students. Reportedly, both the accused were racing each other in an SUV 700 to see who could drive faster. Both of them took turns driving the SUV at a speed of more than 100 kilometers per hour. When Sarthak took charge and drove the SUV at a speed of more than 120 km/hr, he lost control and hit the Namish. The duo admitted the crime that the collision was so severe that they knew the boy wouldn’t survive, hence they fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to get further updates.