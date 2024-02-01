Luckyboy Mokoena Cause of Death? A former Defender For Highland Park and TS Galaxy Has Died After Battling With illness

For some time now, disappointing news has been going viral on the internet in which it is being told that Luckyboy Mokoena has passed away. Yes, you heard it right. This news has attracted people’s attention, after which people have sought answers to the question of when Luckyboy Mokoena died and what could have been the reason for his death. However, we have come among you to collect every clear information related to the news of Luckyboy Mokoena’s death and share it with you in today’s article. If you also want to know about the death of Luckyboy Mokoena, then for that you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

Before knowing about the death of Luckyboy Mokoena, we give you some remaining information related to Luckyboy Mokoena. Lucky boy Mokoena was born on 12 December 1993 in South Africa. He was a promising soccer player and made significant contributions to the soccer industry. He tried very hard and dedicatedly to develop his talent. He started his soccer career in 2012. He has given his best performance in many teams which include Mpumalanga Black Aces, Chippa United, Garankuwa United, Ubuntu Cape Town, Real Kings, Highlands Park, TS Galaxy, and Sekhukhune United. He has ruled the hearts of people with his sports.

Luckyboy Mokoena Cause of Death?

But ever since people heard the news of his death, sadness has been visible on their faces. We know that at this moment these questions might be running through your mind when did Luckyboy Mokoena die and what was the reason for his death? While answering your question, let us tell you that Luckyboy Mokoena said goodbye to this world on January 30, 2024, at the age of 30. The cause of his death has not been shared. His death is no less than a bad time for his family. Apart from his family, his death has also had a deep impact on the soccer community.

He has left his mark by being a part of the game of soccer. He was an inspiration for the people from whom people got to learn the true meaning of the game. As far as Luckyboy Mokoena’s funeral is concerned, his family has not been able to share any information about it yet. Till then please join us in praying that may God rest the soul of Luckyboy Mokoena and give courage to his family to overcome this difficult time. Stay in touch with us for more latest updates.