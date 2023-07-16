Lucy Dessurne Cause of Death? Wimereux Was Involved in a Fatal Car Accident

The news of another death is coming out, about which we will give you all the information from this article. Since Lucy Dessurne died in a car accident while returning from vacation with her husband and kids, news of her death has gone viral online. Many people were surprised to learn that Frenchwoman Lucy Dessurne, 39 had just perished in a car accident in Belgium. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

On the E40, close to the town of Jabbeke, a fatal accident happened. Dessume was present at that time with her husband and two children. They were getting ready to ready to head back to Wimille after picking up their automobile at the airport. La Semaine dans le Boulonnais recently had the chance to meet Dessurne, who had just started her own cake-making business. Lucy Dessurne, a Wimereux resident, perished as a result of a fatal automobile collision. According to reports, the fatal car collision occurred on July 13, 2023, at 2: 20 am. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Lucy Dessurne Cause of Death?

The truck was waiting on the road at the time. The two daughters and father were promptly freed by the firefighters who stepped in. The oldest child, who had suffered terrible injuries, was taken to the hospital, but doctors were unable to determine whether she would survive. The father and youngest children would also have been handled with less force. While Lucy’s husband suffered only minor injuries, she passed away at the scene of the collision. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

