Ludmila Belousova Cause of Death? Explore Details of Oleg Protopopov Wife

Ludmila Belousova was wife of Oleg Protopopov. Her death news is again gaining a lot of attention from the viewers. In this report, we will talk to you about Ludmila Belousova, her cause of death, her married life, and her career. Ludmila Belousova was a very famous and well-known Soviet and Russian pair skater. People are coming on the internet and searching for her cause of death. The reason for Ludmila Belousova’s death is receiving a lot of attention from viewers. The moment her passing news was announced it went viral and left the whole nation shocked. If you want to know the completed information regarding Ludmila Belousova and her death. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As we know Ludmila Belousova was a very well-known and popular Soviet and Russian pair skater. She has represented the Soviet Union. The woman Ludmila Belousova was born on November 22, 1935. She was the wife of Oleg Protopopv who was also her parent in pair skater. She won the two Olympic championships and also the four-time World Champion. Further, in 1995, the woman Ludmila Belousova received the Swiss citizenship. They kept participating in ice shows and exhibitions even in their seventies. Read more in the next section.

Ludmila Belousova Cause of Death?

Further, the Soviet and Russian pair skater Ludmila Belousova passed away on September 26, 2017. She was 81 years old at the time of her passing. Her birthname was Ludmila Yevgenyevna Belousova. Ludmila Belousova began her career at the age of 16. She decided to pursue her career in this profession after having seen the Ice Revue movie. Now, the question is raised what was her cause of death? If you are searching for the cause of death of Ludmila Belousova let us inform you that Ludmila Belousova was suffering from stomach cancer. As per the reports, she was diagnosed with stomach cancer and died in 2017.

Further, she took her last breath in a Swiss hospital. Oleg Protopopov who was Ludmila Belousova’s husband, was last time with his wife. We sadly announce that Ludmila Belousova’s husband Oleg is also no more. She met with his husband Oleg Protopopov in 1954 in Moscow. In 1955, the couple transferred to Leningrad and started their training. The couple gained worldwide popularity through their skills and performance. Further, Ludmila Belousova completed her engineering studies at a private university. She was the inspiration for the youth. Her legacy will always continue. The world never forgot her support, love, and care. May her soul rest in peace. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.