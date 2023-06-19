Lunenburg County Accident: 4 Dead in Highway 103 Crash CCTV Footage

Recently, a tragic three-vehicle crash incident happened on Highway 103 in Maitland, N.S. in which four passed away. Yes, you heard right a total of four people died in this crash and two more people are suffering from minor injuries. Now this crash incident news is running in the headlines of the news channels and rapidly circulating on various social media pages. Our sources collected so much information bout this incident and here we are going to share every single piece of information about this incident in this article, so read continuously and wholly.

According to the exclusive sources and reports, this crash incident took place at about 5:pm on Saturday 17 June 2023 on Highway 103 in Maitland, N.S. where four people died in this crash. In this crash incident, three vehicles crashed and a total of six people were involved. It is shared in a westbound Ford Escape that crossed the centre line of the highway and collided with a Toyota Tacoma that was going to the east. After this crash incident, Lunenburg District RCMP responded to a report of a crash and began a rescue investigation. Shift to the next paragraph of this article and know more about this incident.

Lunenburg County Accident

In this accident, four died, and two sustained minor injuries. It is also shared that an eastbound Honda Civic crashed into the Toyota seconds later. Meanwhile, a total of three vehicles crashed in this incident. The driver of the Ford vehicle is identified as a 71-year-old man from Bridgewater. There are two female passengers were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash and both females also died. The dead female passengers were identified as 66 years old women and one female hails from Bridgewater and the other from Hebbville. The driver of the Toyota was also killed in this crash and he was identified as a 31-year-old man from Chester Basin. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The other injured two were taken to the hospital where they were getting treatment for their injuries and there is not much information has been shared about the victims of this crash incident. After this crash, Highway 103 was closed for several hours but it is shared that it has since reopened.