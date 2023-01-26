Luqman Tariq Hadid Brown Death Reason? Legendary Harlem Musician and Sound Designer Dead at 52

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Luqman Tariq Hadid Brown has passed away reportedly. He was a citizen of Harlem who was a longtime leader of punk funk. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Here we are more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s start the article.

Luqman Tariq Hadid Brown was a longtime leader of the punk-funk band FunkFace. He was a beloved fixture in the New York City music scene from the 1980s onward. He overlook and supported many dynamic musical projects. Before graduating from high school, he discovered his first and biggest musical collaboration, FunkFace, which he continued to lead for more than 30 years. He performed at a range of venues and spaces including Thearter, Highline Ballroom, CBGB, Rikers Island and many more. He was a very famous and kind person who earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Luqman Tariq Hadid Brown Death Reason?

According to the report, the longtime leader of the punk-funk band FunkFace Luqman Tariq Hadid Brown has passed away recently at the age of 52. He took his last breath on 10 January 2023, Tuesday. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very curious to know about his cause of death. He lost his life after receiving a heart transplant. It is very shocking news for the music community as they lost their beloved person. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, in his late 30s, Luqman added the title of the sound designer to his large life of executive credits, and he taught a course on the topic at Princeton University in January 2022. He worked as a designer and was considered uniquely grounded. He also achieved two Audelco Awards and designed all over the country. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death. They have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.