LUT vs BUR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Town vs Burnley Dream11 Prediction

Today we are going to talk about the next football match in the Premier League and this match is fixed to be played between two teams: Luton Town (LUT) and another team Burnley (BUR). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:00 am on Wednesday 4 October 2023 and this match is going to take place at Kenilworth Road. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you have reached the right site. Many people are waiting to watch this upcoming football match and they are curious to know more. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this football match in this article.

If we talk about the previous gameplay of both teams then both gave thier best and won the hearts of many people. Let us know about the last five matches of both teams, Luton Town has faced one win, one draw, or three losses. On the other hand, Burnley has faced four losses or one draw in the last five matches. Both teams have strong players in their teams who will give thier best until the end of this match which makes this match more interesting. It is quite hard to predict to predict which team will face victory because both teams didn’t play well.

LUT vs BUR (Luton Town vs Burnley) Match Details

Match: Luton Town vs Burnley (LUT vs BUR)

Tournament: Premier League

Date: Wednesday, 4th October 2023

Time: 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

LUT vs BUR Venue: Kenilworth Road

LUT vs BUR (Luton Town vs Burnley) Starting 11

Luton Town (LUT) Possible Starting 11 1.Thomas Kaminski, 2. Reece Burke, 3. Amarii Bell, 4. Mads Andersen, 5. Ryan Giles, 6. Alfie Doughty, 7. Marvelous Nakamba, 8. Ross Barkley, 9. Tahith Chong, 10. Elijah Adebayo, 11. Carlton Morris

Burnley (BUR) Possible Starting 11 1.James Trafford, 2. Victor da Silva, 3. Dara O’Shea, 4. Hannes Delcroix, 5. Johann Gudmundsson, 6. Benson Manuel, 7. Josh Brownhill, 8. Jacob Bruun Larsen, 9. Sander Berge, 10. Zeki Amdouni, 11. Lyle Foster

Fans are very excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is expected that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. According to reports, the weather is clear on the day of the match and there is no possibility of rain, which has made the match more interesting. At present no player is suffering from minor or major injury and all are ready to play this upcoming match. This amazing football match will be telecast live on Fancode. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com for more articles.