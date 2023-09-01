LUT vs WHU Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Luton Town vs West Ham United Premier League

Hello football lovers, the Premier League is going to play thier next match and this match is set to take place between Luton Town (LUT) and West Ham United (WHU). This upcoming football match will begin at 12:30 am pm on Saturday 2 September 2023 and this amazing match will be played at Kenilworth Road. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

The previous match of both teams was most liked by the fans and viewers. If we talk about the points table, Lutton Town has played two matches that were unwell for the team by facing both losses. This team is currently ranked in the 19th place of the points table. On the other side, West Ham United has played three matches in which they faced two wins and one draw. This team is currently ranked in the 2nd place of the points table. It is the first head-to-head match of both teams which makes the match more interesting, so watch and enjoy.

LUT vs WHU (Luton Town vs West Ham United) Match Details

Match: Luton Town vs West Ham United (LUT vs WHU)

Tournament: Premier League

Date: Saturday, 2nd September 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

LUT vs WHU Venue: Kenilworth Road

LUT vs WHU (Luton Town vs West Ham United) Starting 11

Luton Town (LUT) Possible Starting 11 1.Thomas Kaminski, 2. Tom Lockyer, 3. Reece Burke, 4. Amarii Bell, 5. Issa Kabore, 6. Ryan Giles, 7. Marvelous Nakamba, 8. Ross Barkley, 9. Tahith Chong, 10. Elijah Adebayo, 11. Carlton Morris

West Ham United (WHU) Possible Starting 11 1.Alphonse Areola, 2. Angelo Ogbonna, 3. Vladimir Coufal, 4. Kurt Zouma, 5. Emerson Palmieri, 6. Tomas Soucek, 7. Lucas Paqueta, 8. James Ward-Prowse, 9. Edson Alvarez, 10. Michail Antonio, 11. Jarrod Bowen

As per the exclusive reports, fans are excited to watch this football match and it is determined that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1. The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. It is also said that this upcoming match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.