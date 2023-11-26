LYN vs LIL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Lyon vs Lille Ligue 1 League

Today, the Ligue 1 League 2023 is going to play their next football match and it is set to be played between the team Lyon (LYN) and the team Lille (LIL). Son many excited about this match and they are expressing their excitement for this upcoming match. It is going to take place at Groupama Stadium and it will begin to play at 01:15 am on Monday 27 November 2023. Both teams are going to play a face-to-face match in this league. Many questions are coming forward such as both teams, team players, predictions, scores, and many more, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information.

If we talk about the the points table then it is completely shared. As per the available sources, both teams have played a 11 matches in this league and going to play their first head-to-head. It is said that it will be a banging match of this league and it will be fully enjoyed by the viewers. The previous matches of both teams tells about thier strength and it makes this upcoming more more hard for both teams. Both teams have strong and active players in thier teams who will perform thier best until the end of this match, so watch with a joy.

LYN vs LIL (Lyon vs Lille) Match Details

Tournament: Ligue 1 League

Date: Monday, 27th November 2023

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

LYN vs LIL Venue: Groupama Stadium

LYN vs LIL (Lyon vs Lille) Starting 11

Lyon (LYN) Possible Starting 11 1.Anthony Lopes, 2. Sinaly Diomande, 3. Nicolas Tagliafico, 4. Clinton Mata, 5. Duje Caleta-Car, 6. Ernest Nuamah, 7. Maxence Caqueret, 8. Corentin Tolisso, 9. Ainsley Maitland Niles, 10. Rayan Cherki, 11. Tino Kadewere