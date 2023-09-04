LYN vs PSG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1

We are back with a piece of great news for football lovers, Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain are going to play a head-to-head match in the Ligue 1 Tournament. Yes, you heard right the next match of Ligue 1 is going to be played and this news attracts the interest of many who are expressing their excitement on the internet. This upcoming match is going to be played at Groupama Stadium and it began to play at 12:15 am on 4 Monday 2023. Lots of things are still not shared such as the points table, both teams, players, and many more, so scroll down and continue your reading.

Both teams performed in thier previous matches and received a good response from the people and viewers. If we talk about the points table, Lyon had played four matches and faced one draw or three losses. LYN is currently ranked in the last place on the points table. Paris Saint Germain had also played four matches in which this team faced two wins and two draws in the previous matches. PSG is currently ranked in the second place of the points table of this tournament. Both teams have strong players who will give thier best to win this match.

LYN vs PSG (Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain) Match Details

Match: Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain (LYN vs PSG)

Tournament: Ligue 1

Date: Monday, 4th September 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

LYN vs PSG Venue: Groupama Stadium

LYN vs PSG (Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain) Starting 11

Lyon (LYN) Confirmed Starting 11 1.Anthony Lopes, 2. Sinaly Diomande, 3. Nicolas Tagliafico, 4. Clinton Mata, 5. Duje Caleta-Car, 6. Rayan Cherki, 7. Maxence Caqueret, 8. Corentin Tolisso, 9. Ainsley Maitland Niles, 10. Ernest Nuamah, 11. Tino Kadewere

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Confirmed Starting 11 1.Gianluigi-Donnarumma, 2. Marquinhos, 3. Achraf Hakimi, 4. Lucas Hernandez, 5. Milan Skriniar, 6. Vitor Ferreira, 7. Warren Zaire-Emery, 8. Manuel Ugarte, 9. Ousmane Dembele, 10. Kylian Mbappe, 11. Marco Asensio

According to the exclusive sources, this match will be most liked by fans and viewers. There is no unwell health update of any player and no one is suffering from any injury. It is shared that this match will be live telecast on Fancode for the fans and viewers. There is no chance of rain and the weather is also clear and candid on the match day which makes it more interesting. Lots of people are waiting to watch and enjoy this match and it is expected that this match will be one of the best matches ever played.