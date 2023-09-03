LYN vs PSG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1

Today we are back with a piece of superb news for the football lovers that Ligue 1 is going to play thier next match. This match is set to be played between two teams Lyon (LYN) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Both teams have a large number of fans around the world who are showing thier curiosity to know more about this upcoming match. This match is fixed to begin at 12:15 am on Monday 4 September 2023 and it is going to be played at Groupama Stadium. In this article, we are going to share all the details about this upcoming match such as both teams previous performances and also about the points table.

Both teams had played various head-to-head matches but this time, they going to play their first head-to-head match of this tournament. Lyon had played 3 matches in which they faced one draw and two losses. This team is currently ranked in the 16th place of the points table of this tournament. On the other hand, Paris Saint Germain had also played 3 matches and faced one victory, one draw or loss in this tournament. This team is currently ranked in the 9th place in the points table of this tournament.

LYN vs PSG (Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain) Match Details

Match: Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain

Tournament: Ligue 1

Date: Monday 4 September 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST)

Venue: Groupama Stadium

LYN vs PSG (Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain) Starting 11

Lyon (LYN) Possible Starting 11 1.Remy Riou, 2. Sinaly Diomande, 3. Achraf Laaziri, 4. Nicolas Tagliafico, 5. Sael Kumbedi, 6. Rayan Cherki, 7. Maxence Caqueret, 8. Corentin Tolisso, 9. Ainsley Maitland Niles, 10. Amin Sarr, 11. Mama Balde