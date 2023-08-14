M.R. Satyanarayana Rao Death Reason? Former President of JNCASR Prof M.R. Satyanarayana Rao Dies

It is very painful to announce that M.R. Satyanarayana Rao has passed away reportedly. He was a former President of JNCASR who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Sunday when he was 75 years old. Since the news has come on the internet many people have been very broken as they lost their beloved person. Now many people have been searching M.R. Satyanarayana Rao’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and how he died. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

M.R. Satyanarayana Rao was a very respected person who was a Padma Shri Awardee and ex-President of the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research. He was born in January 1948 in Mysuru. He completed his education at Bangalore University of Science. During his prolonged career, he worked as an Assistant Professor at Baylor College of Medicine, Chairman, of the Centre for Genetic Engineering and Department of Biochemistry, IISc. He was associated at JNCASR with the Chromatin Biology Laboratory. He was the president of the JNCASR for ten years. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

M.R. Satyanarayana Rao passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday, 13 August 2023. He passed away at his residence in Tata Nagar in Bengaluru.

He died due to cardiac arrest. He was a very amazing and respected person who did great work in his career and achieved huge success due to his best work. He is survived by his mother, wife and two sons.