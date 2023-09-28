M.S. Swaminathan Death Reason? Eminent Agricultural Scientist, Passed Away

Recently a piece of sad news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that M.S. Swaminathan, an eminent agricultural scientist has passed away. Within a short period of time, this news has gone viral throughout all news outlets and social networking sites. People are paying too much attention to this news. Despite this, people are also becoming curious to know how he died and what was the reason for his death. People are really interested in learning all the details of this tragedy. People follow this news story continually to learn all the pertinent information about this situation. Continue reading to learn every detail that is currently known about the death of M.S. Swaminathan.

M S Swaminathan, who was also called the father of India’s Green Revolution, is no more with us. M. S. Swaminathan, whose full name is Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan, was a very famous Indian scientist. He was born on 7 August 1925 in Tamil Nadu. Due to his sharp mind, he dreamed of becoming a scientist since childhood and accomplished his goal of becoming a scientist in agriculture. In 1961 he was appointed Director General of ICAR and Secretary to the Government of India. He was awarded the first World Food Prize in 1987.

M.S. Swaminathan Death Reason?

He has achieved promotion in his life with great effort and he was deserving of all the promotions. He also had a huge contribution to the government sector due to which people are still disappointed after his death. He devoted his entire life to the betterment of the people. We know what questions are running in your mind, you all are also curious to know when he died and what was the reason for it. Answering this question, let us tell you that Indian agricultural scientist, M S Swaminathan left this world with his last breath on September 28, 2023, at the age of 98.

After hearing the news of his death, the Prime Minister of India shared his grief on social media like X, in which he wrote that he was the only supporter of the agricultural sector who sacrificed his entire life for it he also said that everyone is very saddened by death. He was an inspiration to people and will always be so, we pray that god rests his soul.