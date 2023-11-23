M1 Maddens Plains Crash: Woman, 44, in Serious Condition After Fatal, CCTV Video

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating a Fatal highway crash near Wollongong in NSW leaves a man deceased and a woman trapped. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The pair’s utility vehicle collided with a car before subsequently crashing into a guardrail. A fatal two-vehicle crash occurred on the Princes Hwy at Maddens Plains near Wollongong, resulting in the death of a man. A woman, who was trapped inside the same vehicle for a period, has been subsequently transported to the hospital.

The collision involved a utility vehicle and a car, both heading southbound, around 4 pm on Wednesday. Following the collision, the utility proceeded to crash into the guardrail. The driver of the ute, who has yet to be formally identified, succumbed to the crash at the site. Meanwhile, his female passenger, trapped in the front seat, was extricated and subsequently transported to St George Hospital. The driver of the car, who was unharmed, underwent mandatory testing and was taken to Wollongong Hospital. The crash is currently under investigation by the NSW Police.

M1 Maddens Plains Crash

