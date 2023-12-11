M4 Accident: Man Dies After Struck By Passing Vehicles Crash, CCTV Video Footage

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a fatal Accident on M4 Near Swindon Claims Man’s Life. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A man in his 50s lost his life in a collision on a segment of the M4 motorway in Wiltshire. The incident occurred on the eastbound carriageway around 18:30 GMT on Saturday. The road was shut down overnight in both directions, spanning from junction 16 for Royal Wootton Bassett to junction 15 for Swindon, but has since been reopened. Authorities mentioned that the man’s next of kin has been notified, expressing their condolences and thoughts during this challenging period.

The authorities stated that they are ongoing with their investigation “to establish the details surrounding this incident.” Car accident statistics indicate that the time of day significantly impacts the probability of collisions, with nighttime being particularly perilous. A substantial 35% of all fatal accidents transpire between 6:00 pm and midnight. Certain days also pose a higher risk on the roads, with nearly half of all deadly car crashes occurring during weekends, encompassing Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Man Dies After Struck By Passing Vehicles Crash

Furthermore, holidays contribute to an increased likelihood of collisions. Independence Day emerges as the deadliest day of the year, with an average annual occurrence of 134 collisions on July 4. September 3rd closely follows in terms of deadliness, with an average of 128 fatal crashes each year on that date. In 2020, U.S. roadways witnessed a total of 35,766 fatal motor vehicle accidents, leading to 38,824 deaths. Given the frequency of these fatalities, Forbes Advisor determined that, on average, one fatal car accident happens every 15 minutes in the United States. Unfortunately, the incidence of fatal accidents is escalating, with a 7% increase observed between 2019 and 2020. Examining the causes of fatal car accidents is crucial, as certain types of collisions are more prone to result in fatalities than others.

In 2020, drunk driving and speeding emerged as two primary contributors to fatal accidents, accounting for 11,654 and 11,259 road fatalities, respectively. Additionally, distracted drivers played a significant role in fatal collisions, with 2,974 crashes resulting from drivers who failed to maintain their focus on the roads. Statistics on car crashes highlight the heightened risk during the period immediately after teens become legally eligible to drive. Surprisingly, there is a twofold increase in car accident fatalities among drivers aged 16 to 20 compared to passengers aged 10 to 15. Despite the risks posed by newly-licensed drivers, individuals in a slightly older age bracket—those between 25 and 34 are re actually the demographic group most susceptible to being killed or injured in motor vehicle accidents.