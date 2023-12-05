M4 Accident: Man Dies in Serious Collision Between Car and Lorry, CCTC Video

There is a serious crash incident took place and the news of this accident is making headlines on the news and internet. It led to the closure of a section of the M4 and it has been closed in both directions and it is creating a problem for the travelers who are traveling from that route. It is creating a buzz and multiple questions are surfacing on the internet related to this topic. Our sources have fetched all the available details regarding this accident and we will try to cover every single piece of information, so let’s continue your reading to know all the details.

According to the reports, it was a collision between two vehicles, and the vehicles were identified as a car and a lorry. The National Highways South West stated that it occurred at around 04:44 GMT at the bridge and it led to the closure of the road as the Prince of Wales Bridge, near Almondsbury. Yes, you heard right a section of the M4 has been closed in both directions. They also added that the closure, between Junction 22 of the M49 and Junction 21 of the M48, is expected to remain in place through the morning. Keep continuing your reading by swiping up this page.

Man Dies in Serious Collision Between Car and Lorry

After this collision, the locals called the Avon and Somerset Police at the incident scene. They immediately arrived at the incident place and conducted an investigation. It was also reported that the National Highways Authority of India said it was assisting with traffic management and warned drivers to expect delays in the area. The news of this incident was initially shared through a post on Twitter and this post tells that the closure was in place eastbound, before follow-up messages confirmed the closure in both directions. The authorities are continuing their investigation to understand all the details. Keep reading…

The authorities stated that the Greenditch Street overbridge was also closed as a result of the crash and the diversion information is available on the National Highways websites. Presently, no details are emerging that any individual sustained any injury in this accident and no other information is coming forward. It was a terrible collision that happened between a car and a lorry. The exact circumstances surrounding this incident are not clear and the bridge has been closed due to this incident. The authorities are continuing their investigation and we will update you soon.