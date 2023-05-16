M66 Motorway Crash: Pregnant Mother-of-Two, 38, Dies After Horror Crash

We feel sad to share that a pregnant lady lost her life in a tragic accident. As per reports, she was rushed to near hospital after the accident where the doctor declared her dead. This news is circulating all around the internet. This news is going viral on social media and getting a lot of attention on the web. This is very sad and heartbreaking news that a pregnant woman lost her life in a fatal accident. People are searching for this news in huge quantities and also they want complete information about this accident. If you want to know the complete information about this so continue with this page till the end. Let’s read in detail.

According to the sources, a pregnant lady died in a motorway crash. As per reports, two vehicles collide in bad conditions which causes the injury of two minor children. The children were injured in bad conditions. Their treatment is ongoing in a hospital. Nowadays, Road accident is common everywhere. Every month maximum of 71 percent of people lost their lives due to a road accident. This news is making a huge controversy. This accident happened on Saturday in Bury at 15:10 BST. When the pregnant lady was taken to the hospital, she was declared dead.

M66 Motorway Crash

Moreover, a man has to be taken into custody for dangerous driving. The driver who is taken into custody for dangerous driving name is Adil Iqbal. He is 22 years old. He is from Accrington. He has been charged with driving the wrong way. He has been taken to the Manchester Magistrates’ Court. His dangerous driving is the cause of two minor injuries. He has been charged with two counts. Further, his bail request is refused by the court judge. He is working in a boxing gym. His next hearing is on June 19 at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

As per reports, in this accident, one more child was injured. Further, on the accident day, the pregnant lady was driving the car. In the woman’s car, three children were also traveling. But the sad to hear that a pregnant lady lost her life due to another person’s wrong-way driving. The pregnant woman’s family is supported by the Greater Manchester Police Department. Moreover, all incident was captured in CCTV footage. On that day their local people helped the woman and called 999. This is a very difficult time for the pregnant woman’s family. People are doing financial support to her family. If we get any other information about this news we will update you on the same site.