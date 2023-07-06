MA-U19 vs PO-U19 Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Malta-U19 vs Poland-U19 U19 European Championship

Hello friends, here we are going to share exciting news with you that one of the outstanding leagues U19 European Championship is all set for the football match. This upcoming match will be played between Malta-U19 vs Poland-U1. This match will be very entertaining and interesting as both teams are very powerful. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. Now fans are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the MA-U19 vs PO-U19 match and we will share it with you in this article.

Match Details

Team: Malta-U19 (MA-U19) vs Poland-U19 (PO-U19)

League: U19 European Championship

Day: Friday

Date:7th July 2023

Time:12:45 AM (IST) – 07:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: MFA Centenary Stadium

Malta-U19 (MA-U19) Possible Playing 11: 1. Hugo Sacco, 2. Andy Borg, 3. Mattias Ellul, 4. Sven Xerri, 5. Jake Micallef, 6. Lucas Scicluna, 7. Dylan Scicluna, 8. Benjamin Hili, 9. Bjorn Buhagiar, 10. Alfie Bridgman, 11. Basil Tuma

Poland-U19 (PO-U19) Possible Playing 11: 1.Aleksander Bobek, 2. Igor Drapinski, 3. Jakub Lewicki, 4. Milosz Matysik, 5. Dawid Bugaj, 6. Kacper Urbanski, 7. Tomasz Pienko, 8. Milosz Brzozowski, 9. Antoni Kozubal, 10. Dominik Biniek, 11. Jordan Majchrzak

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very popular and the players are very hardworking and outstanding. They are ready to give their best for winning the match. The match will be played between Malta-U19 vs Poland-U19 on 7th July 2023 from 12:45 AM (IST) – 07:15 PM (GMT) at MFA Centenary Stadium. Now fans must be very curious to know about the match details. Malta-U19 looks more strong as compared to Poland-U19, Make a 7-4 combination in favour of Malta-U19. As we all know that this is the game and the game can be changed at the last moment. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.