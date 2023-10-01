Maa flyover Accident: 19-year-old St Xavier’s Student Dies in Car Crash in Kolkata

A 19-year-old second-year college student died and four friends were injured after being hit by a speeding car on Maa Flyover in the early hours of Saturday morning. The wheel of the car was stuck in the wreckage for almost 90 minutes before being freed by DMG personnel using gas canisters. The driver was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other passengers were pulled out of the car by cops and onlookers and taken to the hospital, one of whom is in intensive care. So far, cops have ruled out the possibility of drink-driving.

The accident happened at around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday when the vehicle was going from Park Circus to Science City at a speed of 90kmph. It took a wrong turn for the exit to Metropolitan and crashed into a medical lamp post. It then jumped the divider and ended up on the opposite side of the road. The accident happened while the five friends – Partha Garodia (18), siblings Anuradha and Tanoy Daga (18 & 17), Prajjal Agarwal (26), and Nihar were headed to a restaurant on Bypass as usual. The cops said that the car will be checked for any mechanical issues that could have caused the accident. Swipe to know about this case. Maa flyover Accident

The officer of the Kolkata Police’s fatal squad, along with local police, said that the car was going way faster than the speed limit of 60kmph on the straight parts of Maa and even more than 30kmph on the turns and exit ramps. According to the CCTV footage, the driver couldn’t make the left turn and crashed into the medical divider, which had a concrete base. The car ended up on the opposite side of the park circus-bond. After the crash, people from nearby hotels, Tiljala traffic guards, and Pragati Maidan police station came to the rescue and pulled out the passengers, who were rushed to SSKM, but they couldn’t get Nihar out since he was stuck between the wheel and seat.