Mabel Martinez Cause of Death? Connecticut man faces 90 Years in Prison for shooting Olympian’s Mother to Death

Today, we will talk about the murder case of Mabel Martinez Antongiorgi who was fatally shot on 9 April 2022. Now, the news of her death is getting huge attention over the internet when the authorities shared some statements about her death. It is coming out that the accused was sentenced recently and it is making headlines on the news channels and internet sites. Lots of questions are arriving in the people’s minds about her demise. Our sources have fetched a lot of details about her death and the latest reports. We will share all the details and try to cover every single piece of information.

According to the reports, the Connecticut man faces 90 years in prison for shooting Mabel Martinez Antongiorgi. She was shot by a man who was angry that another man had said “Hello” to his girlfriend and is now facing 90 years in prison for murder. After her death, the authorities began an investigation and they captured the convicted gunman Franklin Robinson, and a group of people with weapons in Waterbury, Connecticut, while they were searching for the man in April 2022. Recently, the authorities shared an update about this incident and it is creating buzz. Multiple details are left to share, so read continuously.

Mabel Martinez Cause of Death?

Reportedly, a Connecticut man named Franklin Robinson was sentenced to 90 years in prison Wednesday 1 November 2023 for his role in the shooting death of the mother of a two-time Olympian rifle shooter from Puerto Rico. He is one of the three men charged for Martinez’s death. She was sewing in her home in Waterbury, when she was shot in her head on 9 April 2022 which led to her death. The bullet flew through a wall and hit her in the head. The accused faces 90 years in prison for shooting her and her death. Keep continuing your reading to know more about her death.

Mabel's daughter, Yarimar Mercado Martinez was competing in Brazil when she was shot and died. She is a Puerto Rican sports shooter and she also shared her condolences for the death of her mother. Robinson faces the charges of the murder plan despite not being the one who fired the bullet that struck Mabel. Her present's girlfriend, Emily Dyer testified during the trial as a cooperating witness and she also shared events that led to this fatal shooting.