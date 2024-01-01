Maccasio Rocks Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, Maccasio Game Over Concert

In today’s article, we will share some interesting news with you. Recent news revealed that Macasio rocked the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium with a massive Game Over Concert. Yes, you heard it right. This news regarding Maccasio’s recent concert has gone viral and has attracted a lot of people’s attention. Due to this everyone is getting excited to know about Maccasio’s concert. With this, we have collected for you every little information related to Maccasio’s concert. If you also want to know about Maccasio’s concert, then for that you should stay with us till the end of the article.

Maccasio Rocks Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium

Before knowing about Maccasio’s concert, let us tell you about Maccasio. Maccasio, whose full name is Sherif Abdul Majeed, is a well-known Ghanaian hip-hop, Hiplife, and Afropop recording Artist and Entrepreneur. He was born on 6 April 1995 in Tamale, Ghana. Along with his studies, he increased his interest in singing songs. And soon singing became his passion and he worked very hard to make his dream come true. He has a huge contribution to the music industry. He has introduced people to many of his raps which include Bousu, O Shihila Nkpe, Ninsala, Zero 2 Hero, Glory, and many others. People like his work very much due to which people give him a lot of love and respect.

As you all know Maccasio is famous for his songs and hence he also organizes his concerts sometimes. His audience likes him so much that his audience always supports him. He remains a topic of discussion for his fans every day and in such a situation, the news of his concert that has come out recently has once again attracted the attention of his audience. According to the information, it has been learned that Maccasio’s concert was organized on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at Aliu Mahama sports stadium with a monumental Game Over Concert.

As soon as his audience came to know about this, they could not stop themselves from watching him and enjoying his songs. It was reported that a total of 20,000-capacity people had gathered at Aliu Mahama sports stadium, Tamales. However, looking at the crowd it is clear that the fans of Maccasio Rocks love them very much.