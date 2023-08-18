Madalina Cojocari Missing: Bond Lowered For Stepfather of Missing Girl Madalina Cojocari

Here we are sharing a piece of big news with you on Thursday the mother of the 12-year-old Cornelius Cornelius entered a not guilty appeal in count. The mother has been identified as Madalina Cojocari. She is the mother of the missing girl who has disappeared for more than three weeks. Recently the news has come on the internet it circulated on social media platfroms. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now they are also very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Since the news has come on the internet it went viral on the social media platform. This news became a topic of discussion and now many people are searching for the missing girl’s name as they want to know what happened to her. Reportedly, Madalina was last seen on November 23, but her mom & dad did not file a missing report until 15 December. Her mom and stepfather Christopher Palmiter have been charged with failing to tell police of a child’s disappearance. Currently, this news has been making headlines as many social networking sites are covering this news. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Madalina Cojocari Missing

As per the report, In December, authorities imprisoned her parents and changed them for skipping to report the girl’s absence. The 12-year-old girl was last seen in public in November when she got off a school bus, but her disappearance was not reported until 15 December. The girl’s mom suspected that she might have been sold for money in warrants that were unsealed last month. Later, her parents claimed to be unaware of what occurred to the girl. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Now many people are very curious to know about the missing girl. But currently, police have been investigating the case. According to the warrant unsealed in July, she and a relative were seen in surveillance images taken on Dec. 16 in western North Carolina. The Cornelius Police were notified of these images. Madalina Cojocari was not discovered yet.She has been still missing.