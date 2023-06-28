Maddie Ziegler: ‘Dance Moms’ Alum’s Mother Apologized to Her For Putting Her

Currently, Maddie Ziegler’s news is at the top of the social media headlines. This news made headlines all over the internet. This news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People want to know who is Maddie Ziegler’s mom. Her fans are searching for her mom. netizens are hitting the search engine with questions regarding Maddie Ziegler’s mom. In this article, we are going to talk deeply about Maddie Ziegler and about her mother. Dance Moms alum’s mother apologized to Maddie Ziegler for putting her on the show as a child. If you want to know the complete information regarding this so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

Before talking about this news let’s first look at her profile. As we know that Maddie Ziegler is an American actress and dancer. She was born on September 30, 2002. She is 20 years old. She appeared in Lifetime’s reality show Dance Moms, from 2011 until 2016. She joined this show at the age of 8. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Melissa Ziegler-Gisoni and Kurt Ziegler, who owned a mortgage company. She is of Italian, German, and Polish descent. Her mother and father were separated when she was six years old.

Who is Maddie Ziegler?

As per reports, her mother’s name is Melissa. Now, her mother apologized to put Maddie Ziegler on the dance show when she was a child. Maddie Ziegler joined this show when she was 8 years old with her younger sister and mother. His younger sister’s name is Mackenzie. In an interview, Maddie Ziegler shared about her experience on the show. Last year, she was having a really bad panic attack. She called her mother and things changed. When she was talking with her mother apologized to Maddie Ziegler. Her mother does not know her daughter was suffering.

Maddie Ziegler’s experience was very horrifying. If you are searching for who is Melissa, so let us tell you that she is the mother of Maddie Ziegler. She was born on June 13, 1968. She is from New York City. She first married Kurt Ziegler. Due to some reason, she takes divorced Kurt Ziegler in 2011. She has two daughters with Kurt Ziegler. Maddie and Mackenzie are the daughters of Melissa and Kurt Ziegler. After, that Melissa married Greg Gisoni in 2013. She has three children with Greg Gibson. This news is making huge controversy on the internet. If we get any other information regarding this news we will post it on the same site.