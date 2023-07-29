Madhya Pradesh: 12-year-old Girl Raped, Assaulted by 2 Men Linked to Temple Trust

Recently the news has come on the internet and it has been trending on social media platforms that a 12 years old girl was raped, bitten many times and degraded reportedly by two guys working for the trust managing a popular temple in Maihar town of Satna district in Madhya Pradesh, police stated on Friday. Since the news came on the internet lots of people have been very shocked and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that it would happen. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Police sources said the two men, who were charged, had also allegedly inserted a hard object in her private parts on Thursday, but a senior officer said this could be confirmed only after her medical test report is received. The profusely bleeding girl has been taken to the hospital at the divisional headquarters Rewa for advanced medical care, stated the police, adding the suspects have been identified as Atul Bhadoliya and Ravindra Kumar Ravi. Satna Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta informed that I have not been refusing that a stick or some other object was inserted into the 12-year-old’s private parts by the accused men. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Madhya Pradesh: 12-year-old Girl Raped

However, this is something that can only be authorised in a medical report. We are currently awaiting her medical report. Yes, she had been bleeding and doctors have been monitoring her health. He also stated that the 12-year-old girl’s body bore bites and wounds which pertain to a s*xual attack. Police said, that now the doctor have been doing their work and her condition was okay at this time. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As per the report, the suspects both around 30 years old, were on Friday produced in a local court which sent them in 14 days of judicial custody, Gupta stated. The due was booked under IPC sections 376 (punishment for rape), 376DB (punishment for gang rape on woman under 12 years of age), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 366A (procuration of minor girl). The rape incident happened in Maihar, a temple town about 45km from the district headquarters. Currently, the investigation is ongoing if we get any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.