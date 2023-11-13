Madhya Pradesh: AAP Leader’s Husband Opens Fire at Her Gym Centre

Today, we will talk about a shooting incident that occurred recently and the news of this incident is running in the trends of the internet sites. It is coming out that the husband of Aadmi Party’s Madhya Pradesh vice president opened fire at his wife’s fitness and beauty center located in Gwalior and two were injured in this incident. The two injured were working there and both employees were shot and the news of this incident is making headlines. Let’s know the exact details of this whole incident and we will try to cover every single piece of information in this article.

The firing incident took place on the night of Sunday 12 November 2023 in the Center area of ​​Gwalior where the fitness and beauty center of AAP Madhya Pradesh Vice President Ruchi Gupta is located. Two people were injured in this incident and were taken to the hospital for treatment. This incident took place in the Gwalior City Center area of ​​Gwalior, where during the Diwali Puja ceremony, Ruchi Gupta's husband reached the venue and opened fire. The news of this firing is making headlines on news channels and is attracting the attention of many people.

AAP Leader’s Husband Opens Fire at Her Gym Centre

According to exclusive reports, the name of Ruchi's husband has not been revealed and no information has been shared about him. He fired at two employees working there and both of them got shot in their legs. Both were taken to the hospital where their condition is said to be normal. Two people working there were injured in the firing incident. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ruchi Gupta had a narrow escape when her husband opened fire on her during the Diwali puja in Gwalior on Sunday night.

It is being told that the couple was embroiled in a domestic dispute but the confirmed details are not revealed. After their names came up in this firing case, now Ruchi and her husband are in the news. The matter is also being investigated and soon the exact information behind this incident will become clear.