Madhya Pradesh Accident: Union Minister Prahlad Patel Injured in car Carsh, One Dead

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that in a car accident in Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Prahlad Patel sustains injuries, with one fatality. Video footage is available. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Union Minister and BJP candidate from Narsinghpur, Prahlad Patel, was involved in a road accident in Amarwara, located in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, as his convoy was en route from Chhindwara to Narsinghpur.

Chhindwara’s Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sudhir Jain, reported, “A single fatality occurred, while three individuals sustained injuries in the accident. The injured have been referred to Nagpur Medical College.” In the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, four sitting MPs who have received tickets, including Union ministers Prahlad Patel and Faggan Kulaste, are contesting in the Mahakaushal region. Among these, the BJP has nominated Rakesh Singh, the incumbent MP from Jabalpur, for the Jabalpur-West assembly seat, and Uday Pratap Singh, the sitting Member of Parliament from Hoshangabad, for Gadarwara.

Union Minister Prahlad Patel Injured in car Carsh

All the sitting BJP MPs, except Union minister Prahlad Patel, are running for assembly constituencies falling under their respective Lok Sabha seats. Prahlad Patel, the current Lok Sabha MP from Damoh, is contesting from Narsinghpur, which is part of the Hoshangabad parliamentary seat. Notably, the Narsinghpur assembly seat is currently held by Prahlad Patel’s younger brother, Jalam Singh Patel. The Congress has put forward Lakhan Singh Patel, who was defeated by Jalam Patel in 2018, to contest against the Union minister.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s decision to nominate seven Lok Sabha members, including three Union ministers – Narendra Singh Tomar, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Prahlad Patel, along with the party’s general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, suggests that they are keeping their options open for the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister’s position. Prahlad Patel conducted a ‘Padayatra’ in support of party candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu in Chhindwara on Tuesday.

Vivek Bunty Sahu is contesting from the Chhindwara assembly seat against former Chief Minister and State Congress Chief Kamal Nath in the upcoming assembly polls scheduled for this month. Meanwhile, Union Minister Patel is running for the Narsinghpur assembly seat in the same election. Madhya Pradesh is among the five states scheduled to hold elections in a single phase on November 17, with the vote counting slated for December 3. During this process, voters will elect representatives from the 230 Assembly constituencies.