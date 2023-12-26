Madhya Pradesh: Four Killed, Two Injured During Truck-Car Collision, CCTV Video

Recently, a heart-wrenching incident is seen to be increasingly viral, in which it is being told that there is a fierce collision between a truck-car in Madhya Pradesh. Yes, I heard my right. The news of this accident has been seen on the Internet. After hearing the news of the horrific collision between truck cars in Madhya Pradesh, people responded by asking many questions, such as when this incident happened. What kind of huge damage was faced after this incident? Did the police release their investigation on the matter and many other questions? We have brought all the information related to this incident to you by collecting it for you. Scroll your screen up and continue reading this news.

According to the information, it has been learned that on Tuesday, a terrible accident between the truck and the car in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh. When the police recovered the information of this incident, the police reached the spot and released the rest of the response to solve the matter seriously. The police, after the investigation, shared some witnesses with the public and said that the incident took place in the truck and car collision in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district at around seven in the evening.

Four Killed, Two Injured During Truck-Car Collision

Police said that during the accident, when another car collided with a truck, there were 4 members in the car out of which 2 people died and the remaining 2 people were injured from very bad sides. If we know about this incident further, it is learned that six members of the victim’s family were going from Sarangpur to Lahar. When he reached Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, his car collided with the truck coming from the front and the truck overturned on top of the car.

Out of the people who were victims of the incident, 2 women also included who died on the spot. The other 2 members of the rest were badly in the state and were taken to the hospital for their treatment on the spot. The police, while continuing their investigation on the matter, considered it necessary to find out what caused this accident.