Madhya Pradesh: Khajuraho-Udaipur Train Engine Catches Fire Near Gwalior Video Viral

The breaking news is coming that a train engine catches fire near Gwalior. As per the sources, the local people notice the smoke which was coming from the engine, and immediately authority stripped the train at Sitholi railway station. This news is becoming a new topic for the news channel headlines for controversy. People have very eager to know who is responsible for this incident. This news is circulating all around the internet and creating a huge controversy among people. If you are interested to know what actually happened so keep following the page and read the full article.

According to the sources, minor smoke was seen in the train engine, after the notice of train smoke, the train was stopped at Sitholi railway station. This horrific incident happened just after the train had departed from Gwalior. In a stroke of luck and swift action, a potential disaster was averted when a fire broke out in the engine of the Khajuraho-Udaipur intercity train near Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. The incident occurred just moments after the train had departed from Gwalior and was approaching Sitholi railway station. Thanks to prompt measures taken by the train crew, no injuries have been reported thus far.

Khajuraho-Udaipur Train Engine Catches Fire

After, the investigation it found that there was only smoke was coming from the engine there was no fire broke out. Later, the train was stopped at Sitholi railway station and all the passengers are safe. This news made headlines. The otherwise routine journey turned into a nail-biting experience when smoke started billowing out of the engine. Reacting quickly, the train was stopped at Sitholi railway station, allowing for the immediate evacuation of the passengers and preventing further escalation of the situation. Fortunately, the fire was successfully contained by the onboard fire extinguishing system, which limited the damage caused. The blaze was eventually brought under control by the efforts of the railway staff and the local fire department.

The smoke was seen in Udaipur-Khajuraho house attain number is 19666. The train was stopped near the Sitholi station railway. Further, OHE was closed after the notice of smoke. As per the Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay CPRO, NCR reports, the actual cause of the fire is still investigating. There are no passengers who were harmed all are safe. The train was stopped at the Sitholi station for almost two hours. A similar fire broke was seen before this fire on the Udyan Express train. The incident occurred at Bengaluru's Kranti Veera Sangolli Rayanna railway station. Safety is very important for the passengers.