Madhya Pradesh: Newly Weds Among 4 Burnt Alive As Car Goes Up In Flames

We are sharing with you again the saddening news that has been recovered from Madhya Pradesh. The horrifying news is from the Harda district of Madhya Pradesh. It has been reported that a terrifying accident caused the death of four people. The accident was so scary that the four people burnt alive and nobody could provide help to the accident victims. We are sharing with you the details of the fatal accident. The incident has created a wave of panic among the people. It has been reported that a newlywed couple was among the four people. Go through the complete article to get the entire information.

Reportedly the scary incident happened at around 7 am. The images of the burnt car are so scary that it seems unbelievable. The car burnt into ashes including the four persons in no time. The fatal incident happened when an alto car collided with a tree. The video of the painful incident is viral on media channels and it feels so scary to look at them. The dreadful accident took place near Pokharni Village which comes under Timarani Police Station. Witnesses told the police that car was uncontrolled and speedy and rammed into a tree and instantly caught fire.

Newly Weds Among 4 Burnt Alive

The nearby people told that it was looking like a ball of fire. It was so intense that nobody could help the victims. The people were identified with the registration number of the car. The police chief of Timarani Susheel Patel, with the fire brigade team, reached the site as soon as possible after receiving the information of the accident but before the fire brigade team reached the accident site, the car burnt into ashes and all the persons were burnt alive. The three persons were of the same family.

It has been reported that the couple who was in the car was married six months ago. All were returning from a marriage. All have been identified within the ages of 25 to 30. The families of the deceased people are completely devastated by the painful incident. Reports are telling us that two men were photographers and went to the Deep Gaon village for recording a marriage function. Rakesh and Shivani who got married a few months back were with them. Reports tell us the three men boarded Shivani from her house that was on the way when they were returning from the marriage. People are sending their deepfelt condolences to the families of the deceased people. Many ministers of the state have shared their heartfelt prayers for the deceased on many media platforms. May the souls rest in peace. Stay tuned.