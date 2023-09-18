Madhya Pradesh: Woman Dies In Car Accident In Satna CCTV Video Footage

The car crash involved six occupants, tragically leading to the loss of one woman’s life. Good Day Readers. Today a disheartening news has come from Satna, stating that six occupants involved in the car crash, resulting in the unfortunate loss of one woman’s life and leaving five others with severe injuries. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A car being driven recklessly collided with a farm field in the Sua Mod area of Satna on Sunday, according to the police. There were six individuals in the car, with one woman losing her life and five others suffering severe injuries, the police further reported.





As per the Amarpatan police in Satna, all the individuals involved in the incident were part of the same family and hailed from Katni. They were en route to visit relatives in Rewa. The car was traveling at an excessive speed and eventually lost control at Sua Mod, leading to its collision with the farm fields. The car sustained extensive damage in the accident, and all the injured individuals were promptly taken to the Amarpatan community health center by the police. Subsequently, they were referred to the Katni district hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. The body of the deceased woman has also been sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

Woman Dies In Car Accident In Satna

In recent years, over 150,000 individuals lost their lives due to road accidents, continuing a troubling trend seen in recent years. Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2021 revealed that 1.9% of accident-related deaths were attributed to driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Additionally, nearly 90% of road fatalities were a result of factors such as speeding, overtaking, and reckless driving. According to World Bank data from 2019, India held the unenviable top position among the 20 countries with the highest incidence of road accidents.



Causes of these accidents include:



1. Infrastructural Deficits: Poor road conditions, inadequate visibility, and subpar road design and construction, including sharp curves on single-lane roads.

2. Negligence and Risks: Factors like excessive speeding, driving under the influence, fatigue, and not wearing helmets or seatbelts.

3. Distractions: The use of mobile phones while driving has emerged as a major cause of accidents.

4. Overloading: Overloading vehicles to save on transportation costs.

5. Weak Vehicle Safety Standards: In 2014, crash tests conducted by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) revealed that some popular car models in India failed the United Nations’ frontal impact crash test.

6. Lack of Awareness: Insufficient awareness regarding the importance of safety features like airbags and Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS).



Impacts of these accidents include:



– Economic Impact: Road crashes cost the Indian economy between 3 to 5 percent of GDP annually, according to the World Bank.

– Social Impact: Road accident fatalities place a heavy burden on households, with each death depleting approximately seven months’ worth of income in impoverished families, often leading the victim’s relatives into cycles of poverty and debt.

– Vulnerable Road Users (VRUs): VRUs, primarily consisting of economically disadvantaged, working-age males, bear a disproportionately high share of road accident deaths and severe injuries in the country.