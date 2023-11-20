Madhya Pradesh: Woman Kidnapped in Broad Daylight by Bike-Borne Men

Once again a piece of heart-wrenching news appeared on the internet in which it was being told that a woman was kidnapped in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh the day before.Yes, you heard it right. As soon as this news surfaced on the internet, it quickly went viral and made people’s hearts beat faster. After hearing about this matter, people are showing interest in the matter as to when this incident happened and what were the consequences of this incident. If you also want to know deeply about this problem, then for that you will have to stay with us till the end of the article. Continue reading the article.

As we told you at the beginning of the article that a women kidnapped by the mens in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. According to sources it has been revealed that the entire incident was recorded in cctv camera.In the video you will clearly see that two men are riding a bike in the street of Gwalior like common people.Although here the bike seems to be simple but these girls are turning pale and a cloud has appeared in the sky because they are calling a woman riding a bike.

Woman Kidnapped in Broad Daylight

The video of the incident recorded on camera clearly shows how the man riding the bike stops at the nearby petrol pump. On the other hand, another man sitting behind the bike rider pulls a woman passing by and forces her to sit on his bike. The recorded video of this incident has become a solid evidence for the police to solve this case.

This entire incident happened on Monday. After which the police took the matter seriously and continued their investigation. The victim’s family has expressed their concerns and demanded that this matter should be resolved as soon as possible or the rest should be brought back with full security. However, this was the first such heart-wrenching incident that happened in Gwalior.

The victim's family is going through a very difficult time at this time. The police, while continuing their investigation on this matter, have decided to catch the culprit and give him the harshest punishment.