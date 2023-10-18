Madhya Pradesh: Woman Strangles Niece to Death For Crying, Police Finds Body Under Sofa

Good Day Readers, Today a bizarre news has come from New Delhi declaring that a woman in Madhya Pradesh killed her niece by strangling her because the child’s crying prevented her from sleeping. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. In Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur city, a woman allegedly slapped and subsequently strangled her two-year-old niece to death because the child’s continuous crying prevented her from sleeping, as reported by the police on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the Rajiv Nagar area, falling under the jurisdiction of the Hanumantal Police Station, on Monday. Authorities have since arrested the accused woman.

According to M Dwivedi, the in-charge of Hanumantal Police Station, the victim was the daughter of a man named Mohammed Shakeel, and she went missing in the afternoon. After an unsuccessful search by family members, they approached the police. Despite checking CCTV cameras in the area, there were no leads about the missing girl. Subsequently, the police conducted a search in the child’s father’s home and discovered her lifeless body concealed beneath a sofa set. Dwivedi explained that Shakeel resided with his brothers in the same house. On the fateful afternoon, the victim had gone to her paternal aunt’s room. They had a meal together, and later, the toddler’s aunt instructed her to go to her mother, expressing a desire to sleep.

Woman Strangles Niece to Death For Crying

When the child refused to leave the room, the accused woman slapped her. The girl’s incessant crying frustrated her aunt, who proceeded to strangle her to death and then concealed the body under the sofa set. The accused woman has been arrested and is facing charges of murder, according to the police officer. Stress can have a significant impact on human behavior, both in the short term and over extended periods. Here are some ways stress can influence behavior.



1. Emotional Responses: Stress often leads to heightened emotional responses. People may become more irritable, anxious, or moody when stressed. They may also experience feelings of frustration and helplessness.



2. Coping Mechanisms: Individuals may employ various coping mechanisms when faced with stress. These can include both adaptive and maladaptive strategies, such as exercise, relaxation techniques, substance abuse, or emotional eating.



3. Cognitive Function: Stress can impair cognitive function, affecting decision-making, problem-solving, and memory. When stressed, people may find it challenging to concentrate and make sound judgments.



4. Social Behavior: Stress can impact social interactions. Some individuals may withdraw from social situations, while others may become more confrontational or argumentative. Stress can strain relationships and lead to conflicts.



5. Physical Health: Prolonged stress can lead to physical health problems, which can further influence behavior. For example, chronic stress can contribute to unhealthy lifestyle choices, such as poor diet and lack of exercise.



6. Sleep Patterns: Stress often disrupts sleep patterns, leading to difficulties falling asleep or staying asleep. Sleep disturbances can exacerbate stress and impact daytime behavior and functioning.



